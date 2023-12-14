Danish PM Frederiksen calls suspected terror arrests 'as serious as it gets'

Advertisement

A major police action on Thursday morning resulted in three arrests in Denmark, while a related arrested was made by police in The Netherlands. The three arrested persons in Denmark will face preliminary terrorism charges.

The arrests were made as the result of what intelligence services called a “security action” based on an "intensive investigation in cooperation with our foreign partners”.

Authorities have given little detail on the motive or target of the plans, but have confirmed a link to organised crime group Loyal to Familia (LTF), which was in 2021 legally dissolved by the Danish Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the arrests “as serious as it gets” in comments ahead of an EU summit in Brussels Thursday.

“I’m grateful for the work of the authorities, but it shows what kind of situation we are in in Denmark,” she said.

“For a number of years now, we’ve been able to state that some people who live in Denmark want to harm us. They are against our democracy, freedom, and are against Danish society,” she said.

Parliamentary leaders are to be briefed by Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard over the morning’s events, according to news wire Ritzau.

Frederiksen also said that both PET and military intelligence service FE consider the terror threat against Denmark to be high.

“It is very, very serious and in relation to the Israel-Gaza conflict completely unacceptable for someone to take a conflict from somewhere else in the world into Danish society,” she said.