Copenhagen Police call off alert after package found at royal residence

Advertisement

Amalienborg Slotsplads – the large courtyard surrounded by the Queen’s residence – and adjacent street Amaliegade were closed by police on Tuesday following reports of a suspicious package.

Further investigation resulted in police ruling out any threat from the package.

“We and EOD [army bomb disposal unit, ed.] have now finished investigating a package at the location. Its contents are considered harmless and the area is therefore reopened,” Copenhagen Police said on social media.

Police were informed of a suspicious package at 11:01 on Tuesday, after which police, ambulances, fire engines and bomb disposal teams were all dispatched to Amalienborg.

The package was reportedly found at mail delivery at the Yellow Palace (Det Gule Palæ), one of the houses on Amalienborg Palace square.

Advertisement

Police have not confirmed whether Queen Margrethe was evacuated during the alert.

Amalienborg Slotsplads was in 2021 secured against terror with the addition of large bollards preventing cars from driving onto the square without permission. Pedestrians and cyclists can still freely cross the square.