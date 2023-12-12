Copenhagen Police call off alert after package found at royal residence
Police closed off an area around royal residence Amalienborg in Copenhagen on Tuesday after a suspicious package was reported. The package was later found not to be a threat.
Amalienborg Slotsplads – the large courtyard surrounded by the Queen’s residence – and adjacent street Amaliegade were closed by police on Tuesday following reports of a suspicious package.
Further investigation resulted in police ruling out any threat from the package.
“We and EOD [army bomb disposal unit, ed.] have now finished investigating a package at the location. Its contents are considered harmless and the area is therefore reopened,” Copenhagen Police said on social media.
Police were informed of a suspicious package at 11:01 on Tuesday, after which police, ambulances, fire engines and bomb disposal teams were all dispatched to Amalienborg.
The package was reportedly found at mail delivery at the Yellow Palace (Det Gule Palæ), one of the houses on Amalienborg Palace square.
Police have not confirmed whether Queen Margrethe was evacuated during the alert.
Amalienborg Slotsplads was in 2021 secured against terror with the addition of large bollards preventing cars from driving onto the square without permission. Pedestrians and cyclists can still freely cross the square.
Comments
See Also
Amalienborg Slotsplads – the large courtyard surrounded by the Queen’s residence – and adjacent street Amaliegade were closed by police on Tuesday following reports of a suspicious package.
Further investigation resulted in police ruling out any threat from the package.
“We and EOD [army bomb disposal unit, ed.] have now finished investigating a package at the location. Its contents are considered harmless and the area is therefore reopened,” Copenhagen Police said on social media.
Police were informed of a suspicious package at 11:01 on Tuesday, after which police, ambulances, fire engines and bomb disposal teams were all dispatched to Amalienborg.
The package was reportedly found at mail delivery at the Yellow Palace (Det Gule Palæ), one of the houses on Amalienborg Palace square.
Police have not confirmed whether Queen Margrethe was evacuated during the alert.
Amalienborg Slotsplads was in 2021 secured against terror with the addition of large bollards preventing cars from driving onto the square without permission. Pedestrians and cyclists can still freely cross the square.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.