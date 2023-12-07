Danish webshop customers entitled to refunds for 'hidden' subscriptions
A number of Danish webshops have been found to have misled customers by automatically registering them for a subscription when they purchase a product.
A ruling by the Danish Supreme Court will require buuks.dk, pluus.dk and sayve.dk to refund subscription fees dating back to 2017.
Customers were able to purchase products such as books, toys and electronics from the online stores.
The court found that the three sites failed in their obligation to clearly communicate the premise for purchases made on their platforms.
Denmark’s public consumer watchdog, Fobrugerombudsmanden, brought the case against the three holding companies of each of the sites.
They had already been banned by the consumer court Sø- og Handelsretten in a 2022 ruling from using automatic subscription. That ban was upheld by the supreme court.
Specifically, the automatic subscriptions obliged customers to pay 119 kroner monthly, which gave them access to discounts on products sold by the websites.
Newspaper Jyllands-Posten, reporting on the earlier court ruling, wrote that over 600 complaints had been filed against the sites.
