What is the difference between first and second class on Danish trains?

As you plan your journey through Denmark, understanding the differences between first and second class on the country's trains can help you make a more informed choice on which ticket options best fit your needs.

Ultimately, your decision will depend on your budget, preferences, and the type of travel experience you want to have.

Traveling by train in Denmark offers a choice between first and second class, with national operator DSB providing distinct experiences in each (DSB1 and Standard).

Separate carriages with distinct markings

If you decide to travel with DSB, first-class carriages will usually be marked with yellow stripes and be positioned either at the front or back of the train (though you can find them in the middle, depending on the train - just remember to look for the yellow stripes).

The difference in seat arrangement (and legroom)

While first class comes with a higher price, it often justifies the cost with added comfort and amenities, especially during long journeys or crowded times.

One of the most noticeable distinctions between first and second class on Danish trains is the seat arrangement and legroom.

In first class (DSB1), seats on older trains are arranged in a more spacious 2 + 1 configuration, providing passengers with more comfort. Newer ones have a 2 + 2 configuration.

The result is that first-class passengers often enjoy a lot more legroom, making for a more relaxed journey.

First class is, as a general rule, less crowded (don't be surprised if you end up alone or accompanied by only a handful of other passengers in first class), especially on popular routes and during peak travel times.

Seating in DSB Standard. Photo: Bjarke Ørsted/DSB

Other amenities

First-class passengers on Danish trains can expect more amenities. In some trains, wider aisles also contribute to a more spacious experience, alongside the seating type.

Air-conditioning, stable Wi-Fi, and power outlets are more commonly available in first class, although you might find that power outlets remain relatively scarce in both classes (depending on the train). On some routes and trains, you can end up in a first-class carriage where each seat comes with its own electric outlet.

Furthermore, when you opt for first class, you'll often have access to complimentary cold drinks, coffee, tea, newspapers, and snacks.

Access to lounges

This reduced crowding makes it easier to secure a seat and provides a quieter environment, more suited for work or relaxation during your journey. But you might also get work done at the station before you set off.

First-class tickets grant access to lounges at Copenhagen, Aarhus and Odense stations. Here, perks include free coffee, snacks, various seating options, a separate toilet, access to newspapers, WiFi and a desk, and even a meeting room in the Copenhagen and Aarhus lounges (which must be booked in advance).

The DSB 1 lounge at Aarhus Central Station. Photo: DSB

First or second class?

The most notable difference between the classes is the price, with first-class often being about 50 percent higher than the full price of second class.

You can check the current prices for first and second-class tickets on DSB's website.

Despite this, many people find the quiet and guaranteed space worth the extra cost - especially on specific routes, notably on trains to Copenhagen due to the usual high number of passengers heading towards the capital.