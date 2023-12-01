Danish police arrest 10 for suspected cheating on citizenship tests

Advertisement

New measures to prevent cheating on the Danish citizenship test are to be implemented after Funen Police said it suspected ID fraud at tests which took place on Thursday, the Danish Ministry on Immigration and Integration said in a statement.

The police informed the Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) prior to the tests that it suspected attempts would be made at cheating on the test, which was held nationally yesterday.

Specifically, a number of persons were thought to be planning to falsify IDs and take the tests in another person’s name.

Based on these suspicions, SIRI held intensified ID checks at the five largest test centres in Denmark.

At two locations, biometrics and ID experts from the Danish National ID Center were present, while police were attended a number of the test locations.

Police subsequently informed the immigration ministry that 10 persons were arrested on November 29th on suspicion of cheating on the citizenship test. The majority were subsequently released but two have been given initial court hearings (grundlovsforhør), the ministry said in the statement.

SIRI’s intensified checks did not find any additional evidence of falsified documents or other foul play at the tests.

The agency will now apply more stringent checks at test centres as a measure against cheating in future. Experts from the National ID Center will be consulted in this regard, the Ministry of Immigration said in the statement.

Immigration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek condemned attempts to cheat the citizenship test.

“When we hear from the police that they suspect cheating on the citizenship test, we take it very, very seriously,” Bek said in the press statement.

“I strongly condemn any cheating that may have occurred and I want to stress that the consequences of attempts to cheat by using false identity papers can be a conviction for document falsification,” he said.

Such a conviction “can exclude a person from getting Danish citizenship for a number of years or permanently, depending on the sentence given,” he said.

Bek went on to describe being granted citizenship as a “huge privilege” and “not something you should get by cheating”.