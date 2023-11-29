How to get unlimited travel on Copenhagen buses and trains this winter

Advertisement

From the first weekend in December, passengers will be able to purchase the 12-hour ticket, which can be used for unlimited journeys on buses, trains and metros.

Costing just 50 kroner, the pass will be available on Saturdays and Sundays for the next three months, DOT said in a press statement.

In addition to Copenhagen, the pass will be available across Zealand as well as on smaller islands Lolland, Falster and Møn.

“With the 12-hour ticket there’s free reign to travel to your heart’s content every weekend for the next three months. You can also take two children under 12 with you for free on the ticket,” DOT director Jens Visholm said in the statement.

Zealand and the other three islands are divided into three zones, with the pass valid for the zone of the user’s choice. A ticket covering all three zones can also be bought for 150 kroner, or a two-zone combined ticket for 100 kroner.

“The 12-hour ticket will be sold in the DOT app where it can be bought during the week before the weekend of travel, with the exception of the first weekend, which is available from December 1st,” Visholm said.

The special offer will run from December 2nd up to and including February 25th next year.

More information about the pass can be found on the DOT website.