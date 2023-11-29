Copenhagen gets coldest November night for a century

Advertisement

Several instances of double-digit minus temperatures were recorded as freezing late November weather got even colder on Tuesday night.

The coldest instance was at a weather station at Roskilde Airport, where 15 degrees below zero was recorded, according to broadcaster DR.

Other locations also saw record low temperatures on Tuesday night. Copenhagen reportedly endured its coldest November night for a century, with the -7.7 degrees registered in the Frederiksberg district the lowest since 1919.

Temperature in cities, which have fewer open areas, are generally slightly higher, which explains why the record for Copenhagen has stood for so long.

Advertisement

That temperature at Roskilde is reported to be the lowest in Denmark in November in 30 years.

Since records began 150 years ago in 1873, only 13 incidences of -15 degrees in November have been recorded, the most recent being in 1993.

The lowest ever temperature in November is -21.3 degrees in 1973. Only on two other occasions – 1884 and 1965 – has the temperature dipped under -20 in November.