Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Higher mortgage rates on the way

Mortgage payments in Denmark are set to jump from January 1st, with the Totalkredit mortgage institution announcing on Thursday that the interest rates for its F1, F3 and F5 loans will next year be higher than at any point since the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2009.

The F1 loan will be 3.88 percent, while F3 and F5 will be at 3.39 and 3.37 percent respectively, the institution announced in a press release after holding an auction with banks.

For F1, the interest rate is adjusted once a year, while F3 and F5 are adjusted every three and five years, respectively.

According to Totalkredit, home owners with interest-free loans who have moved from F3 to F1 will see a significant increase in the interest rate, with someone with a one million kroner loan seeing their payments increase by 32,000 kroner after tax.

At Denmark's other big mortgage company, Realkredit Danmark, the F1 interest rate was set at 4.05 percent, also the highest since 2009, the F3 rate at 3.39 percent, and the F5 interest rate at 3.33 percent.

Danish vocabulary: renter - interest rates

Tesfaye reminds schools of tools to fight anti-Semitism

Denmark's minister for for children and education, Mattias Tesfaye, has asked his ministry to contact school head teachers across Denmark to remind them of the sanctions available to punish students for antsemitic harassment and abuse.

The move comes after reports that students with Jewish backgrounds have experienced harassment in Danish primary schools.

Tesfaye also pointed out the Denmark has existing educational materials schools can use to educate students about antisemitism and hopefully prevent further cases.

He told Jyllands-Posten that at his own children's school, swastikas are painted "all over the place".

"Since May 5th, 1945, the Swastika has disappeared from public space in Denmark. In just a few weeks, it's just everywhere. I think that is absolutely crazy and very serious," he said.

Danish vocabulary: jødehad - antisemitism

Three new ministers join Denmark's government in reshuffle

Three new ministers have entered Denmark's government in a reshuffle following the resignation last month of former Deputy Prime Minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.

Troels Lund Poulsen, Ellemann-Jensen's replacement as Deputy Prime Minister, has passed over ihs position as Economy Minister to his deputy party leader Stephanie Lose, Denmark's Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Mia Wagner, a seasoned startup entrepreneur who joined the Liberal Party only last week, has been appointed Minister for Digitization and Minister for Equality. She was formerly one of the investors in Denmark's version of Dragon's Den, Løvens Hule.

Danish vocabulary: Løvens Hule - Lion's Lair

Novo Nordisk to invest €2.1 billion in French obesity drug plant

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk will announce Thursday a major investment in a French production site to expand capacity for a blockbuster anti-obesity drug, the French presidency said.

In a deal to be sealed officially with President Emmanuel Macron, Novo Nordisk will invest 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in an existing facility in Chartres, southwest of Paris.

Novo Nordisk is the European Union's most valuable company with market capitalisation of around $460 billion, mostly thanks to growing use of its anti-diabetes drugs as weight-loss derivatives.

The Danish company has found that its Semaglutide medication, originally meant for diabetes, is also effective against obesity, giving it massive global potential.

Marketed as Wegovy in the United States, Denmark, Norway and Germany, the drug helps chronically overweight patients by stimulating insulin secretion and acting as an appetite suppressant.

Danish vocabulary: vægttabsmidlet - the weight loss medicine