EXPLAINED: How much more will mortgages in Denmark cost next year?

Mortgage payments in Denmark are set to jump on January 1st, after mortgage bond auctions by Totalkredit and Realkredit set significantly higher rates for their so-called F-1, F-3, and F-5 loans.

The F-1, or one-year fixed mortgage, will have an interest rate of 3.88 percent, while the F-3 (three-year) and F-5 (five-year) rates will be 3.39 and 3.37 respectively, Totalkredit announced in a press release, following four days of auctions.

Similar auctions held by Realkredit Danmark set rates for the three loans at roughly the same level, with the F-1 interest rate set at 4.05 percent, also the highest since 2009, the F-3 interest rate at 3.39 percent, and the F-5 interest rate at 3.33 percent.

Because of the way the Danish mortgage system is structured, mortgages are loaned primarily by banks which specialise in real estate loans, known as realkreditinstitutioner.

The remainder of the mortgage is lent by the customer’s bank, which approves the mortgage to the homeowner.

Totalkredit, a subsidiary of the Nykredit bank, is Denmark's largest provider of real estate loans for private homes, with Realkredit Danmark, which is owned by Danske Bank, the runner up.

What will the increase in rates mean for Danish borrowers?

According to Totalkredit, home owners with interest-free loans who have moved from F3 to F1 will see a significant increase in the cost of their mortgages, with someone with a one million kroner mortgage seeing their payments increase by 32,000 kroner after tax over the year.

Realkredit Danmark estimated that someone with a one million kroner three-year or five-year mortgage would see their payments increase by about 600-700 kroner a month when the new rates come into force next year.

Brian Friis Helmer, a private economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, wrote in a post on X that homeowners faced "significantly higher interest rates" next year, although he added this was "no surprise".

Mærkbart højere renter på vej til boligejere, som skal have ny rente på deres rentetilpasningslån 1. januar. Det er der i og for sig ikke nogen overraskelse i. Niveauet er en mindre end ved seneste auktion, og det indikerer, at vi er omkring rentetoppen p.t., som vi forventer det pic.twitter.com/ruJPp9hijV — Brian Friis Helmer (@FriisHelmer) November 23, 2023

He told Ritzau that homeowners faced a hit regardless of which of the realkreditinstitutioner they had their mortgage with.

"Of course, there is a difference in the interest rates that are set, but they will land roughly at a rate of around 3.5 to 4 percent for home owners who have F-1, F-3 and F-5 loans, regardless of which mortgage institution they are customers with," he said.

He said his bank estimated that homeowners would see their interest rates peak next year, with payments likely to be unchanged, or even fall, in 2025.

"If you have chosen an F1 loan, our expectation is that there should not be any more interest rate increases when you get a new interest rate in a year's time. Instead, the interest rate will perhaps remain unchanged or fall slightly," he said.