Three new ministers join Denmark's government in reshuffle

Troels Lund Poulsen, Ellemann-Jensen's replacement as Deputy Prime Minister, has passed over ihs position as Economy Minister to his deputy party leader Stephanie Lose, Denmark's Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Mia Wagner, a seasoned startup entrepreneur who joined the Liberal Party only last week, has been appointed Minister for Digitization and Minister for Equality.

Morten Dahlin, a 34-year-old up-and-coming Liberal Party politician, has been appointed Minister for Cities and Rural Areas, the Church, and Nordic Cooperation.

Lose served as acting Minister of Economy earlier this year, while Ellemann-Jensen was on sick leave with stress, and was voted in as the Liberal Party's Deputy Leader at a congress earlier this month.

Lund Poulsen said in a press release that she would be "completely central" to the party's efforts in government. "And she's going to getting stuck into setting the agenda on welfare and the economy," he said.

Wagner was formerly the chief executive of the Freeway Group, which owns some of Denmark's leading web businesses, such as the rental site Lejebolig.dk and the dating site Dating.dk.

She has also served as one of the 'investors' in the Denmark's version of "Dragon's Den", Løvens Hule, meaning she is a well-known figure in Denmark.

Dahlin came into parliament in 2019 and most recently served as the Liberal Party's political spokesperson. He had recently begun 11 weeks of parental leave.

He wrote on Facebook on November 20th that he had "checked out from Christiansborg [Denmark's parliament building] and was ready for his parental leave".

"I'm looking forward to spending the coming months with Mathilde," he wrote.

He will come back from parental leave immediately to take on his ministerial role.

Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, presented the new ministers to Queen Margrethe II at the Amalienborg Palace at 11am.

There will then be formal handovers at the Ministry of Digitalization and Gender Equality at 2pm, and at the Ministry of Cities, Country and Church at 3pm.

The changes will see Louise Schack Elholm, step down from her position as Church Minister and Marie Bjerre step down as Minister of Digitalization.