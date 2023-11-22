Denmark to spend 13 billion kroner on air defence and training

Advertisement

The government will spend 13 billion on short-range air defences for the army, and air defence missiles and torpedoes for the navy.

It also includes funding for the training of personnel from the lowest two ranks, the so-called konstabel og sergentgruppen, who will be employed as paid military apprentices. There will also be more funding for military recruitment departments, compensation for employees who move around Denmark, and a reduction of the time spent by Home Guard volunteers on administrative tasks.

"We are facing an historic strengthening of Denmark's defence," Troels Lund Poulsen, Denmark's Defence Minister, said in a press release.

"That's why the government is planning a series of concrete initiatives to ensure that we have the right employees in sufficient numbers for our future defence. It is absolutely crucial that we build up the robustness in the organisation before we can gear up as desired with many new equipment acquisitions."

Denmark's parties have agreed to spend some 150 billion kroner on defence between 2024 and 2033; the biggest increase in defence spending in decades.