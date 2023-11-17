Trains running normally on Copenhagen Metro after flood

Advertisement

"The cause of the flooding will only become clear in the course of next week," Jette Clausen, a communications consultant at Metro Service, which maintains the lines, told Ritzau. She said that engineers did not yet know the reason why so much water had come in.

Martin Kjærsgaard, from the city's emergency services, said they had used suction pumps to pump hundreds of thousands of litres of water into the sea, after checking it for contamination with oil and other pollutants.

"The quality of the water had to be examined first, but it can easily be pumped out into the harbour," he said.