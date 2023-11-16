Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Sales of owner-occupied flats hit new peak

The sale of owner-occupied apartments in Denmark in October hit the highest level so farr this year, with 8 percent more apartments sold than in September, according to the latest report from Boligsiden.

At the same time, the sale of houses in the coutry was one percent above the November average between 2015 and 2019.

"Compared to previous years, it is somewhat atypical so see house sales increasing from September to October, especially to the extent that they have this this year," said Birgit Daetz, the organisation's housing economist and communications director, in a press release.

She said that property sales typically slowed between the end of the summer and the winter months.

Danish vocabulary: ejerlejligheder - owner-occupied apartments

Council of Europe criticises Denmark's treatment of refugees

The Council of Europe, an international organisation promoting democracy, the rule of law and human rights, has criticised Denmark's treatment of refugees and the disabled in a new report.

The organisation, which is not a part of the European Union, highlighted Denmark's failed attempt to move the asylum process to a third country and expressed concern at its goal of sending refugees back to their country of origin as soon as possible, rather than seeking to integrate them in society.

It also criticised the system of holding rejected asylum seekers in departure centres if they did not have a residence permit, something the report said, "has a major impact on mental health and well-being, but also on life opportunities".

Danish vocabulary: flygtninge - refugees

Denmark could turn back Russian oil tankers crossing Öresund

Denmark could block and turn back Russian tankers passing through the narrow Öresund strait under an EU plan to better enforce the $60-a-barrel price cap on Russian oil, the Financial Times newspaper has reported.

According to three anonymous sources cited by the newspaper, Denmark could use maritime laws allowing countries to check ships suspected of environmental risks to stop ships which do not carry Western insurance.

The Reuters newswire later reported that the text of the new sanctions package from the European Commission made no reference to the inspection of Russian tankers in Danish waters.

About 60 percent of Russian oil exported by sea crosses the Öresund straits, the control of which was historically key to the wealth of Denmark.

The cap is enforced through the big western ship insurance companies, which only ensure Russian cargos if the oil has been sold below the cap. But more and more Rusisan tankers are now suspected of using non-western insurance or using doctored papers.

“The key is enforcing the insurance regulations,” one of the officials at the talks in Brussels told the FT. “It’s being done very patchily at the moment . . . littoral states have the right to see proof.”

Danish vocabulary: tankskibe - (oil) tankers

Norwegian to fly to 17 new destinations from Denmark

The budget airline Norwegian is launching 17 new routes from Denmark next year, flying from Aarhus, Denmark's second city, for the first time.

The airline is launching nine new routes from Copenhagen, four from Billund, three from Aarhus and one from Aalborg, as part of 40 new routes added across Europe.

"Route launches are always exciting, and we are very happy to be able to open so many new routes in Denmark from Copenhagen, Billund, Aalborg - and for the first time ever, also Aarhus," Magnus Thome Maursund, the airline's Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement.

"We hope that the new destinations are well received and that they inspire people to explore more new destinations. Next summer we will fly a total of 332 routes to 123 destinations in Europe."

Danish vocabulary: nye ruter - new routes