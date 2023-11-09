Poulsen 'only candidate' to take over as leader of Denmark’s Liberals

Advertisement

Poulsen is currently acting as both economy and defence minister after the sudden departure last month of predecessor Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, who left his role as party leader and deputy prime minister to quit politics altogether.

Poulsen also stood in for Ellemann-Jensen during the latter’s extended absence on stress-related sick leave earlier this year.

No other candidates have put their names forward as leadership hopefuls, meaning he is almost certain to take the role on a permanent basis, according to an email from Liberal party secretary Christian Hüttemeier to party members, reported by news wire Ritzau.

The deadline for candidates to declare their interest was midnight on Wednesday, with Poulsen’s name the only one put forward.

A new leader and deputy leader will be selected at the forthcoming Liberal party conference in Herning on November 18th-19th.

Current deputy leader Stephanie Lose is expected to continue in that role following the conference.

Shortly following Ellemann-Jensen’s resignation on October 23rd, several high profile Liberal politicians declared their backing for Poulsen, who said he wanted to take the job.

He also said Lose was his preferred deputy leader and that she would be asked to take on a permanent role as a minister. Lose is currently the elected chairperson of the South Denmark regional health authority but not a member of parliament. This does not preclude her from being appointed as a minister.