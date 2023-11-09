Denmark announces plan to charge passengers up to 390 kroner in air travel taxes

Advertisement

The plan to introduce the new tax on air travel was presented by Tax Minister Jeppe Bruus on Thursday.

To be phased in from 2025, the tax will be 70 kroner on average per passenger per flight for three years before rising to 85 kroner in 2028-2030, after which it will cost an average of 100 kroner.

The exact amount of tax will depend on the destination of the flight.

All passengers departing from airports in Denmark will be required to pay the tax, with the exception of passengers transferring at Danish airports.

Flights within Europe will incur a tax of 60 kroner per flight in 2030.

Medium-haul flights, meaning, for example, a flight to Bangkok according to the proposal, will be subject to taxes of 240 kroner per flight while long-term flights could cost as much as 390 kroner in tax.

The travel tax is expected to give the Danish state a revenue of 1.2 billion kroner in 2030.

This money will partly be spent on green transition within the aviation industry, but will also finance additional welfare for elderly people in Denmark, according to the proposal.

The air tax will be re-evaluated by the government in 2027.