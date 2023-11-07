Danish government tops up defence spending to meet Nato target

Advertisement

The defence alliance stipulates that its member nations should spend 2 percent of their GDP on their militaries.

A plan for government spending until 2030, presented by the finance minister Nicolai Wammen on Tuesday, sets aside 4.9 billion kroner of additional spending which would see Denmark comply with the target.

“If we look out at the world, we see a very unsteady picture. That’s why it’s important to say that with the heightened security situation we are seeing in Europe, Denmark must take its share of the responsibility,” Wammen said.

“The world and Europe were changed when Putin started his terrible war against Ukraine. This isn’t only about Ukraine, it’s about all of us. The Ukrainians are fighting for all of us and for democracy,” he continued.

Existing budgeting would see Denmark comply with the Nato target in 2023 and 2024, with the new spending securing the necessary amounts from 2025 onwards.

A parliamentary majority has already voted through a spending plan for the military this year. The broad political deal was finalised in June, covering the period 2024 to 2033.

Advertisement

The long-term deal secures 150 billion kroner of spending on military over the coming decade, while the new, additional 5 billion kroner broadens its budget by 2.9 billion kroner in 2028 and 2.0 billion kroner in 2029, according to news wire Ritzau.

More funds will also be poured into a special Ukraine pool, a billion-kroner fund that was agreed on and presented by parliament in March. The aim of the fund is to provide for Denmark’s military support of Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian invasion.

The new 2030 plan, presented Tuesday, puts an additional 23.5 billion kroner in total into the fund, with that amount distributed between 2025 and 2027.

“By raising the defence budget and Ukraine fund, Denmark will live up to its responsibility to help Ukraine, and we will fulfil our obligations towards our allies in Nato by reaching 2 percent of GDP all the way to 2030.

“That is a significant investment in security in Denmark and Europe,” Wammen said.

“There is nothing to suggest the war in Ukraine will be over in just a moment,” the minister also remarked.

“Regardless of how long it lasts, I also think there comes a time after a war, in which it will be necessary to rebuild Ukraine’s defences and security,” he said.