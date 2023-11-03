Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Danish football association increases security around national team and fans

Concerns about the security situation has caused the Danish football association, DBU, to ramp up security measures around the team and its fans.

That comes after two Swedish fans were killed last month in a terror attack in Brussels ahead of an international match between Sweden and Belgium.

The heightened security will apply to all Danish national teams at senior and youth level for men and women.

“The current situation gives us cause for concern and we have therefore decided to increase focus on security,” DBU chairperson Jesper Møller told broadcaster DR.

Møller did not detail any specific measures but said more money would be spent on security by the national association.

Vocabulary: anledning til bekymring – cause for concern

Aarhus Municipality issues warning over contaminated water

Aarhus Municipality has issued a warning over water quality today as it removes a bridge in outer suburb Viby to prevent the sewage facility in Viby from overflowing.

Heavy rain in recent weeks has put the sewage system under strain resulting in waste water overflowing into lakes and the sea, the municipality said according to DR.

Contact with the surface of the water should be avoided for the time being, a spokesperson from the municipality said.

“We are now in a situation which we must take seriously,” head of department with the city’s infrastructure section, Simon Grünfeld, said in a statement.

Vocabulary: kloakker – sewers

Weather likely to remain dry on ‘J-day’

The weather forecast suggests conditions will be dry for the first Friday in November.

“It will be dry for most people. There may also be a little rain, which will mostly be in Jutland. But otherwise, mostly dry,” Erik Hansen of national met office DMI told news wire Ritzau.

That forecast is likely to be welcomed by the many people heading out tonight for “J-day”, the day brewery Tuborg releases its annual Christmas beer, known as julebryg.

The occasion on the first weekend in November each year brings out huge crowds as Tuborg hands out free samples of the Christmas beer at 8:59pm.

Saturday is also forecast to be dry with some exceptions in Jutland, with more mixed weather on Sunday. Temperatures will range between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius during the day and 5 and 10 degrees at night.

Vocabulary: en bytur – a night out

Novo Nordisk posts huge profit on back of Ozempic sales

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk yesterday reported a sharp rise in third quarter sales and profits driven by the success of its anti-diabetes and anti-obesity treatments Ozempic and Wegovy.

Net profit rose to 22.5 billion kroner ($3.2 billion) in the period from July to September, a 56 percent increase from the same time last year.

Sales meanwhile rose 29 percent to 58.7 billion kroner.

The results came in slightly better than analyst forecasts of a net profit of around 21.5 billion kroner on sales of 57.7 billion.

Ozempic is an injectable anti-diabetic treatment which became wildly popular on social networks for its slimming properties, even though it is not approved for such use.

Novo Nordisk then launched Wegovy, which has the same active ingredient as Ozempic in a different dose, but which was approved by US regulators to treat obesity.

Vocabulary: omsætning – turnover