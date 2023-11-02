Copenhagen Police search for victim of Christiania 'stabbing'

Advertisement

Although police suspect a stabbing incident, they were initially unable to find a victim.

“There are several witnesses who are saying [a stabbing] happened, so that is the theory we are working with. But we have not been able to localise an injured party in the incident,” officer Jonathan Wald told news wire Ritzau.

The senior officer declined to give further details of witness reports or of the exact location of the incident within Christiania.

“But there is certainly something that makes us relatively sure that this actually happened,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Copenhagen Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed something relevant to the incident to contact them.

“If anyone saw somebody who might look like someone who was stabbed with a knife or subject to another type of violence that could be related to this, we’d like to hear from them,” Wald said.

Advertisement

Police receive reports of the incident at 10:14pm on Wednesday, so it must have happened around 10pm, the officer said.

Officers from Copenhagen Police were at the scene in Christiania on Wednesday evening in response to the reports.