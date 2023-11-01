Foreigners in Denmark get 'worse' treatment for diabetes than Danes

Advertisement

The study of some 250,000 people with type 2 diabetes has exposed possible inequalities in the health system.

Researchers as Aarhus University and the Steno Diabetes Center in Aarhus concluded that the quality of type 2 diabetes treatment in many areas is of poorer quality for first-generation immigrants than it is for Danes.

In line with results from earlier studies, the researchers found that type 2 (late onset) diabetes is more common in most immigrant groups than it is among Danes. But it also found that treatment and disease control is lagging behind for these groups.

The quality of type 2 diabetes treatment in most areas was worst among immigrants from Somalia, who received worse treatment in all 11 indicators of good diabetes care, according to the Aarhus University Hospital statement.

“It’s crucial that we work to find the causes of these inequalities if we are to have any hope of tackling the inequality,” Anders Isaksen, clinical researcher at Steno Diabetes Center and Aarhus University, said in the statement.

Data from some 254,097 people in Denmark who have type 2 diabetes was analysed in the study. This included native Danes and first-generation immigrants from the Middle East, Europe, Turkey, the Balkan countries, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Somalia and Vietnam.

Researchers looked at the treatment those patients receive in Denmark and whether it follows recommendations from clinical guidelines.

Analysis took in 11 indicators divided into three main areas: monitoring, biomarkers and medication.

The study questioned elements of diabetes control and treatment including whether patients are adequately tested for long-term blood sugar and cholesterol, and monitored for kidney, foot and eye conditions that can be secondary to type 2 diabetes.

It also asked if patients are receiving the recommended medication.

The study has been published in full in the journal PLOS Global Public Health.