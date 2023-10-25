Everything that changes in Denmark in November 2023

Advertisement

Liberal Party to vote in new leaders at annual congress

The ailing Liberal Party looks likely to get a new start at its annual congress November 18th, when party members are almost certain to back Denmark's defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, as the party's new leader along with Stephanie Lose as deputy leader.

After becoming vice chair, Lose will join Denmark's ruling coalition, probably retaking the role of Minister of Economic Affairs she held while the party's former leader, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, was on sick leave between February and August this year.

The trials of Denmark's former spy chief and defence minister to start

The trial of Lars Findsen, former head of the Danish Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) will start at the District Court in Lyngby in the north of Copenhagen on November 28th, with the related trial of former defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen set to start at Copenhagen District Court on November 30th.

The two men have been charged for disclosing state secrets to journalists, and others, with the alleged illegal disclosures apparently related to the 2014 leaks from the US whistleblower Edward Snowden about the DDIS's agreement with the US National Security Agency to tap fibre-optic internet cables crossing Denmark.

Women's Handball World Championships and Euro 2024 qualifiers

The IHF World Women's Handball Championship kicks off on November 30th, with this year's competition hosted jointly by Denmark, Sweden and Norway. Denmark's first match will be held against Serbia in Herning on December 1st.

There are also some big football games this month, Denmark's national team taking on Slovenia at Copenhagen's Parken stadium on November 17th in the second round of qualifier matches for next year's UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. On November 20th, Denmark's team take on Northern Ireland at Belfast's Windsor Park stadium. You can find details of the matches here in Danish and here in English.

Christmas is coming!

Christmas doesn't officially start until December this year, with the first Sunday in Advent falling on December 3rd, but Christmassy stuff will start happening from the start of November.

On November 3rd, the first of Copenhagen's Christmas markets open at Kongens Nytorv and Højbro Plads, with other Christmas markets opening one by one in Copenhagen, Aarhus and other towns over the rest of the month.

Copenhagen's Tivoli amusement park, which is in Halloween mode until the end of October, switches to a Christmas theme on November 19th, with glittering lights, reindeer, sleighs, and fake snow galore. Christmas kicks off at its Aarhus rival, Frihetens Tivoli, a day earlier on November 18th.

Over in Odense, the Christmas tree gets lit on the central Flakhaven square on November 18th.

The exact dates have yet to be announced, but you can expect Christmas lights to come on in shopping streets across Denmark between mid and late November.

The Danish Tax Agency sends out preliminary income statements

November is the month when the The Danish Tax Agency sends out the preliminary income statements, or forskudspgørelse, for 2024.

This year, the forskudspgørelse is particularly important as it will mark the first time people in Denmark will see how much they are likely to owe under the new property tax which takes effect in 2024.

You can view the assessment and make changes by logging onto your personal page on the tax agency's website here.

All Saints Day, or allehelgensdag

Denmark marks All Saints on the first Sunday of November (November 5th). It's a day to remember the dead, and many Danes visit cemeteries to visit family members' or friends' graves, care for the burial site, and bring extra decorations such as wreaths and, in particular, candles.

Many parish churches invite the relatives of those who have passed away during the year to a special commemoration service, with the names of the dead read out.

Border controls with Germany to expire or be extended...again

The border controls in place between Germany and Denmark since 2016 are set to expire on November 11th, six months after they were extended in April. They are likely to be extended once again.