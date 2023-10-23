Danish government wants to buttress coasts with large amount of sand

Advertisement

Some 1.3 billion kroner will be spent in the coming years to secure coasts, towns, homes and infrastructure from the effects of severe weather patterns, according to the government proposal.

That will mean the country is better prepared to withstand storm surges – flooding caused by high sea levels – in future.

Climate change could contribute to an increased frequency of storm surges like those seen in Denmark this past weekend, experts have said.

READ ALSO:

Although eastern coasts were worst affected by the weekend’s storm, the majority of the proposed spending – totalling 1.1 billion kroner – will be spent shoring up the west coast, which is the most vulnerable.

This will include extensive sand filling, whereby large amounts of sand are added to low-lying areas to stop the coast being washed away by waves. Sluices and coastal barriers will also be repaired and rebuilt.

Projections predict that Denmark could see storm surges at least once every three years by the end of the century, compared to once every 20 years in the period 1981-2010.

Advertisement

“Ditches have broken, houses, shops and roads have been washed away or flooded. The situation is very serious,” Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a press statement on Monday.

“That means one of the things we must do is to address the structural problems that municipalities have called for answers to, and expedite projects that protect Denmark against flooding from the sea,” he said.

The government will improve coast protection in six specific areas where the danger and potential coast of flooding are high.

It will also extend a fund from which local authorities can apply for money for coast protection measures.

The money will come from a combination of next year’s budget, existing budget surplus and existing green funds, it said.