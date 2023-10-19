Denmark's work permit salary threshold still among highest in Europe

Advertisement

On April 1st, the new Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme came into force, reducing the minimum salary eligible for a work visa from 448,000 to 375,000 kroner, or €50,291 per year with the aim of making it easier for businesses to hire internationally.

But the strength of the krone, together with the high level of the original Pay Limit Scheme, means that even at this year's reduced level, Denmark's threshold remains higher than all other EU countries, with only The Netherlands' scheme for highly qualitified professionals over the age of 30 requiring a higher salary of just over €60,000.

Germany's work permit for qualified professionals has a salary threshold of €48,180, France's qualified workers visa has a salary threshold of €41,993, and the highest salary threshold in Norway, for roles requiring a Master's degree or higher, is €41,685.

Even after Sweden doubles its minimum salary threshold in November, at €28,500 it will still be only slightly over half of the minimum salary level required in Denmark.

Emil Fannikke Kiær, political director at the Confederation of Danish Industry, told The Local that his organisation believed even the threshold in the new Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme was too high for Danish businesses to be able to compete for international labour.

"We’ve been arguing for this amount to be lowered for many years and we were quite satisfied that we succeeded last year to get it down to this 375,000 kroner, but we would prefer it to be lower, absolutely," he said.

"Danish businesses have a lack of employees. It's difficult to hire people, not only for high income roles but for middle and low income roles too. So even businesses looking for lower income groups are looking beyond state borders to find employees, and this is an obstacle."