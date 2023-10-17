How many points can you get in our alternative Danish citizenship test?

Advertisement

Try the quiz below. If it doesn't appear click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which of these are you unlikely to find in a Danish kitchen?</h3> <ul> <li>A flatbed toaster</li> <li>A metal cheese slicer</li> <li>A washing machine</li> <li>An egg slicer</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which of these is NOT a line from a classic Danish pop song?</h3> <ul> <li>Are you lonely? I hope you're lonely</li> <li>Buy bananas, buy bananas, buy bananas here from me</li> <li>Two drunk men, riding again</li> <li>I thought we'd be the first lovers on the moon</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which of these things is NOT mentioned in Denmark's national anthem?</h3> <ul> <li>Beech trees</li> <li>The beach</li> <li>Denmark</li> <li>The Danish flag</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What is Denmark's national animal?</h3> <ul> <li>Skylark</li> <li>Squirrel</li> <li>Swan</li> <li>Elk</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which of these things would a Dane find annoying?</h3> <ul> <li>Not saying 'please'</li> <li>Putting creative toppings on rye bread</li> <li>Winter bathing naked</li> <li>Not using a bowl to wash dishes</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which of these is a common nickname for Denmark's Crown Prince?</h3> <ul> <li>Anders And</li> <li>Harald Blåtand</li> <li>Frodo</li> <li>Frede</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What do Danes traditionally eat on cold winter nights?</h3> <ul> <li>Rice pudding with butter</li> <li>Swedes (the vegetable)</li> <li>Meatballs</li> <li>Chili con carne</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>How many cups of coffee do you drink per day?</h3> <ul> <li>Just one or two in the morning</li> <li>Three or four, throughout the day</li> <li>I am in a permanent state of caffeination</li> <li>I don't drink coffee</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>How do you react when offered salty liquorice?</h3> <ul> <li>I love it! It's all I buy when I get pick and mix on Saturdays.</li> <li>I'm not convinced. I don't mind liquorice but the salt is just weird.</li> <li>Get it away from me!</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>You spot a neighbour in the stairwell. How do you respond?</h3> <ul> <li>Stop and make small talk, maybe invite them in for coffee?</li> <li>Say a quick hej as you pass by</li> <li>Wait inside your apartment until you can hear they've gone</li> </ul> </section>

Leave your own ideas for questions in the comments section below