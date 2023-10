How many points can you get in our alternative Danish citizenship test?

Advertisement

Which of these are you unlikely to find in a Danish kitchen? A flatbed toaster

A metal cheese slicer

A washing machine

An egg slicer Which of these is NOT a line from a classic Danish pop song? Are you lonely? I hope you're lonely

Buy bananas, buy bananas, buy bananas here from me

Two drunk men, riding again

I thought we'd be the first lovers on the moon Which of these things is NOT mentioned in Denmark's national anthem? Beech trees

The beach

Denmark

The Danish flag What is Denmark's national animal? Skylark

Squirrel

Swan

Elk Which of these things would a Dane find annoying? Not saying 'please'

Putting creative toppings on rye bread

Winter bathing naked

Not using a bowl to wash dishes Which of these is a common nickname for Denmark's Crown Prince? Anders And

Harald Blåtand

Frodo

Frede What do Danes traditionally eat on cold winter nights? Rice pudding with butter

Swedes (the vegetable)

Meatballs

Chili con carne How many cups of coffee do you drink per day? Just one or two in the morning

Three or four, throughout the day

I am in a permanent state of caffeination

I don't drink coffee How do you react when offered salty liquorice? I love it! It's all I buy when I get pick and mix on Saturdays.

I'm not convinced. I don't mind liquorice but the salt is just weird.

Get it away from me! You spot a neighbour in the stairwell. How do you respond? Stop and make small talk, maybe invite them in for coffee?

Say a quick hej as you pass by

Wait inside your apartment until you can hear they've gone

