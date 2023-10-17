Denmark ‘stands shoulder to shoulder’ with Sweden after terror attack: PM

Advertisement

Frederiksen expressed Denmark’s support for neighbouring Sweden as well as to Belgium after two Swedish football fans were shot dead in Belgian capital Brussels in a terror attack.

“My warmest thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones. Denmark stands shoulder to shoulder with Sweden and Belgium in the fight against terrorism”, a statement from the prime minister’s office, posted on social media X, read.

“Horrible attack in Brussels tonight [Monday, ed.] against peaceful football fans”, she also wrote.

Belgian authorities announced on Tuesday morning they had arrested the suspected gunman following the deadly shooting of two Swedish football fans in Brussels the previous night.

Two Swedish nationals were shot dead in Brussels late Monday by a gunman in an attack the Belgian prime minister described as "terrorism".

A third individual – also Swedish – was also hurt in the attack. Officials said his injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

Belgium's premier, Alexander De Croo, said the shooting had targeted Swedes – the attack came just before a Belgium-Sweden Euro 2024 qualifier – and European leaders including Frederiksen were quick to offer their solidarity.

The suspected gunman died following his arrest, Belgian prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The arrest, in the Brussels neighbourhood of Schaerbeek, followed an intensive manhunt overnight in the capital for the assailant armed with an automatic rifle.

Police opened fire during the arrest, a spokesman for the Belgian prosecutors' service, Eric Van Duyse, said, without confirming a report by broadcaster RTBF that the suspect was wounded.

There were initially conflicting reports about the condition of the suspect, but later on Tuesday morning Belgian prosecutors confirmed to French media BFM TV that he had died.

LATEST: Brussels gunman dead after attack on Swedish football fans