Danish coalition party Liberals in ’worst poll ever’

The Liberal party has received its worst ever polling in surveys carried out by the Voxmeter institute.

Some 8.5 percent of voters in Denmark would back the party if an election were held today, according to the poll. The previous worst poll for the party was 8.8 percent in April this year. A 1.7 percent statistical uncertainty applies to the Voxmeter poll.

Traditionally the largest party on the right wing of Danish politics and the party of conservative prime ministers, the centre-right Liberals joined an unusual coalition to govern with traditional rivals the Social Democrats after last year’s general election. The centrist Moderate party are also partners in the three-party coalition.

The 8.5 percent poll result makes the Liberals the fifth-largest party in terms of popular support currently, behind the Social Democrats, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Liberal Alliance and Denmark Democrats.

The party received 13.3 percent of votes at the election in November last year, which itself represented a poor result. It has not exceeded that percentage since forming the coalition government.

At the 2019 election, the Liberals took a vote share of 23.4 percent, which more closely reflects its traditional size in modern Danish politics, but was not enough for an election victory over the Social Democrats.

“We would naturally like to have better poll results – it would be untruthful to claim otherwise,” Liberal political spokesperson Morten Dahlin told news wire Ritzau in a comment.

“But we are keeping our nose to the trail and will keep delivering concrete political results,” he said.

Dahlin mentioned proposed school reforms, presented last week, as an example of tangible action taken by the party as a part of the government.

“When election day comes, we believe that a large proportion of Danes will reward us for results like these,” Dahlin said.

The other two coalition parties have also seen their poll results suffer.

The Social Democrats are polling at 21 percent, compared to 27.5 percent at the election. The Moderates have slipped to 8.1 percent from 9.3 percent.

The government parties would have some 23 seats fewer should the poll be reproduced in an election, thereby falling well short of a parliamentary majority.

The poll was conducted between October 9th-15th among 1,006 representative voters.