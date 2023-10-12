Do you need to register a change of address in Denmark?

Advertisement

Denmark’s personal registry rules require you to register a change of address within five days of moving. Not doing so can result in a fine, although enforcement varies between local authorities.

It is the municipality you are moving to (or within) which must be informed of your change of address. This is normally done on the borger.dk platform, where you can select the relevant municipality from the drop-down list.

You then log in using the MitID digital ID, and begin the registration process.

There are several options to consider once you begin working your way through each step of the digital registration.

You can register the change in address for everyone in your current household – useful if you are moving with your family, but don’t forget to make sure it’s not selected if you live in shared accommodation.

It you’re moving into a shared house or bofælleskab as they’re sometimes termed in Denmark, you must also confirm that the current residents of your new home are not moving out. They will then receive notification to confirm that you are moving in.

You can register your new address up to four weeks before you move but it is important, as mentioned above, to do it no later than five days after leaving your old home.

The new address registration is combined with registration with a GP. This means that, if you are moving to a different municipality, you will be able to select a new GP from a list of available options. If you are staying in the same municipality, you can either choose to change or keep your existing doctor.

Your new address will automatically be registered with the Central Personal Registry (CPR), meaning you will receive a new yellow public health insurance card with your new address on it.

Mail sent to your old address will automatically be forwarded to the new one for six months after the date you move, with the exception of parcels which are returned to the sender.

You must also remember to register your change of address with your electricity supplier – which does not have information sharing with the CPR registry. Do this at least 10 days before you move if possible.

Not everything related to registering your move is online: there are also a few physical steps to keep in mind.

You must put your name on your letter box (your landlord will normally do this for you of it is a rented property). Only your surname is required (and the surnames of all people who live there), but first names are also recommended to ensure you receive the correct post.