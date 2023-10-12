Danish court gives woman four years in prison for promoting terrorism

Advertisement

The conviction against the woman and her sentence was pronounced by the district court in Frederiksberg on Thursday.

The woman has been married to two different men with connections to Isis and helped the organisation maintain and consolidate its position by running a household and taking care of children, the court ruled.

The court meanwhile rejected the woman’s argument that she was in Afghanistan against her will and that she did not know her husband sympathised with the group until she arrived in the country in 2017. She was convicted of supporting the organisation for a period of nearly four years.

“Her man was obviously pro-Isis before he travelled to Afghanistan and he went to Afghanistan with the purpose of joining Isis,” the court’s spokesman said.

Among evidence for her guilt was correspondence from her time in the Asian country, which showed she was content during her stay and encouraged family members to visit.

She argued that she was deceived into crossing the border to Afghanistan with her two oldest children by her first husband, who was from Pakistan and died in a bombing in 2017.

She then remarried and had a third child, after which she said she fled to Iran in May 2021. From there, she wrote to her family that she had chosen to leave Isis.

She flew to Denmark in December 2021 where she was arrested and her children placed under the care of social authorities.