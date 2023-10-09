Danish gas customers set for costlier bills as more switch to electricity

Advertisement

When households stop using gas as their heating source, the remaining gas customers are left with higher prices.

As such, many people in Denmark whose homes are heated by independent gas heaters face higher bills from next year, broadcaster DR reports.

Gas distributor Evida has sent a letter to its customers warning that a property with average gas consumption could see its bill increase by just over 600 kroner.

“The price is going up because Evida is diverting the gas network. The gas network, like the rest of the energy network in Denmark, must follow along with green transition and must be made to accommodate biogas,” Evida’s director of operations Sune Holm told DR.

Higher costs for gas are to become a normality in future for people whose homes use it as an energy source, according to Christian Sand, a consultant from consumer rights organisation Forbrugerrådet Tænk.

“It’s a political ambition that more will disconnect from gas, so the bill will go up for the remaining customers,” he said.

Energy Minister Lars Aargaard said last month that European gas storage facilities have more gas stored than at the corresponding time last year.

“Europe is still facing a challenge on energy security. But we are in a better position now than we were at the beginning of last winter,” Aagaard said.

“The challenge has moved from being acute to being more structural and long-term,” he said as he announced that the maximum thermostat temperature of 19 degrees Celsius in public buildings, introduced in 2022 in response to the energy crisis, will not return this year.