Copenhagen Police check gang connection following explosion

An explosion at a café or clubhouse in the Nordvest neighbourhood in Copenhagen early this morning left several windows broken but did not result in any injuries.

The blast happened at around 3:30am in a building on Frederiksborgvej, police said. The ground floor of the building is used as a café or restaurant and is not lived in, officer Michael Andersen of Copenhagen Police told Ritzau.

An area around the location was closed off as police conducted investigations, but was reopened around 11am.

The cause of the explosion is so far unclear, but police said a “deliberate act” was behind it.

“Investigation is still in its infancy and we are still omn location there,” senior officer Henrik Stormer said at 9:30am on Thursday.

Police are to investigate whether there is any connection between the blast and an ongoing conflict between two crime gangs, Hells Angels and Loyal to Familia.

“It’s a case of a smaller explosion which primarily damaged some window panes in the room,” deputy inspector Jesper Bangsgaard said in a statement.

“It’s too early to say whether the incident can be part of the current conflict between two groups in biker/gang circles, but this is naturally something we are trying to clarify,” he said.

Police could not say who the premises is normally used by, but confirmed it is the location of a “café or clubhouse”.