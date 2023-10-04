Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Error leaks personal info of 350 in Aarhus

The wrong file was attached to an email sent out in an otherwise regulation message by Aarhus Municipality’s social service Socialforvaltningen, resulting in hundreds of people receiving the personal information of 350 persons who live in the city.

The mis-attached file shows the details of people who opened a case with the service in March 2022, along with their names, addresses and personal registration (CPR) numbers.

“We apologise for this. Both to the members of the public whose personal data was leaked, and to those who received it,” Cecilie Mortensen, head of office at the social services magistrates’ department, said in a statement in which the matter was also described as “deeply regrettable”.

Vocabulary: personoplysninger – personal information

Carlsberg ends licensing deal with Russian unit after seizure

Danish brewer Carlsberg said Tuesday that it had cut licensing agreements with its Russian subsidiary, which was seized by authorities in July in response to plans to sell the company after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Several Western firms have stopped operating in Russia over the conflict, which drew hefty sanctions against Moscow from the US and Europe.

Advertisement

Carlsberg had announced in June that a buyer had been found for Baltika, which it has owned since 2000, and its 8,400 employees.

But a decree the following month signed by President Vladimir Putin said the state was taking over the business.

"We currently see no path to a negotiated solution for exiting Russia. We refuse to be forced into a deal on unacceptable terms, justifying the illegitimate takeover of our business," Carlsberg said in a statement.

Vocabulary: datterselskab – subsidiary

One in four students interested in green sector career

A survey by the institute Danmarks Evalueringsinstitut (EVA) has found that some 15 percent of students now base their choice of discipline directly on an ambition to work in the green energy transition sector, while as many as 24 percent want to work in the area after their studies.

As many as 5,850 university and college students took part in the study, which shows an increasing appetite among young people to work on sustainability.

“The green transition is one of the reasons we need to attract more people to education prgrames that are central to that transition, but also a part of the solution because the desire to contribute to green transition is a motivation in itself to move young people in that direction,” EVA’s senior consultant Andreas Pihl Kjærsgård told Ritzau.

Vocabulary: grøn omstilling – green transition

Advertisement

Air France-KLM to buy almost one fifth of SAS

Air France-KLM is set to buy a stake of almost 20 percent of Scandinavian Airlines after the airline launched a search for investors to help it exit bankruptcy protection.

The group, along with the Danish state, will invest $1.175 billion in the airline, with Air France-KLM investing $144.5 million to buy the 19.9 percent holding.

SAS filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, an option available because of its operations there, in July 2022 as it reeled from Covid travel bans and a costly pilots strike.

It also embarked on a cost-cutting plan and a hunt for new investors, saying in September that some had shown "substantial" interest in coming aboard.

"This cooperation will allow Air France-KLM to enhance its position in the Nordics and improve connectivity for Scandinavian and European travellers," Air France-KLM chief Ben Smith said in a statement.