Danish health service ends offer of paid Covid-19 vaccine

The Danish public health service is to cease it paid Covid-19 vaccination service, meaning people not in eligible groups for free vaccination must now go through a private clinic should they wish to receive a booster jab against the coronavirus.

The paid service, in place since November last year, will now close, the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

The 2023 autumn vaccination programme began on Monday, with people over the age of 65 and others in certain risk groups offered free vaccinations against Covid-19 alongside influenza at a large number of participating pharmacies.

Women in the thirteenth week or later of pregnancy are also offered vaccination under the scheme.

The self-paid option for vaccination will be closed because vaccination is available on the private market under normal market forces, the health authority said.

A reduced price was previously offered through the health service system, but the service was primarily created because there were no private clinics offering Covid-19 vaccination at the time. Additionally, Denmark had a surplus of vaccines after purchasing large numbers during the pandemic.

Private clinics can purchase the version of the vaccine adapted for the currently-dominant virus variants from the national infectious disease control agency, State Serum Institute (SSI).

Vaccines can be sold either by pharmacies or private clinics, depending on which businesses decide to offer them.