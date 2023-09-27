Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Public may never see results of Danish Nord Stream probe

The Nord Stream gas pipelines were sabotaged with explosives in Danish and Swedish economic waters a year ago, but the public may never be given insight into the results of Danish investigations into the incident, Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told broadcaster DR yesterday.

“What I can still say after all this time is I don’t know what the investigation is going to point towards,” Hummelgaard said.

“In matters that affect our national security and generally involve our intelligence services, there is always a certain amount of information that can’t be shared due to national security,” he said.

Denmark, Sweden and Germany are still investigating the explosions, with little information having been released so far from the Danish probe.

Vocabulary: efterforskning – investigation

Artists protest against planned ban on burning Quran

A group of artists wearing fur coats – and little else – staged a small protest at the Ministry of Culture yesterday against the government’s plan to introduce a new law that would make it illegal to burn the Quran.

The performance group “Persona Non Grata” held a banner that read “Protect artistic freedom” in front of the ministry, DR reported.

When they arrived at the ministry, they took their coats of and place the banner on the ground before entering the building almost naked. They then presented a petition against the proposed law change.

Its intended recipient, Minister of Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt, was not present at the time, but he later invited the group to a meeting.

“We are concerned that some artists’ practice can be criminalised,” one of the members of the group, Astrid Lindhart, told DR.

Vocabulary: nøgen – naked

Rare late summer heat continues with 23 degrees today

There will be warm and dry weather in much of Denmark today with the maximum temperature of 23 degrees representing a rare occurrence: only three times in the last 12 years has it been so warm so late in the year.

Warm air blowing up from southern Europe can be thanked for the continued warm temperatures.

The east of the country, particularly around Copenhagen, will feel warmest today while there may be some showers in North Jutland.

Vocabulary: usædvanlig – unusual

Opposition wants answers from minister over rail fares hike

Several opposition parties say they want Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen to answer questions after major increases in rail fares were announced.

National operator DSB announced on Monday that rail tickets will cost up to 13 percent more in Denmark next year, with most locations in the country likely to see higher fares.

“It seems completely crazy,” transport spokesperson Nick Zimmermann of the Danish People’s Party said.

“If prices keep going up, I can 100 percent understand more people using their car,” he said.

Vocabulary: vanvittig – crazy