Danish health authority does not expect more abortions if limit raised

A political decision to raise the legal limit for free abortion in Denmark would not have the result of markedly increasing the number or timing of abortions, the Danish Health Authority said in a medical statement released on Tuesday.

The health authority released the statement after a majority in the Danish National Center for Ethics (Etisk Råd) on Monday recommended the country change its limit for free abortion from the current 12 weeks to 18 weeks.

The medical statement concludes that such a change to the rules is not likely to cause a higher number of abortions.

The most likely effect is that women who currently have abortions after week 12 of pregnancy would now do so based on individual decision, instead of after a special consultation with an advisory council, as is required under current rules.

In its statement, the health authority said that the majority of women who request abortions after week 12 under the current practice are granted permission.

“If it was decided to raise the limit for free abortion, it is therefore the expectation of the Danish Health Authority that this would not in itself lead to significantly more abortions – just that the decision on the matter would be taken by the pregnant woman herself and not by an abortion advisory council,” it said.

A higher limit could also mean some women undergo the procedure earlier because they would not have to wait on the council to make a decision, it added.

Between 14,000 and 15,000 abortions are carried out each year in Denmark, a number that has been declining since the 1970s and 1980s.

Some 79 percent of abortions are carried out before week 7 of pregnancy currently, according to the national health authority.

The Netherlands and Iceland have both raised their abortion limits without a subsequent increase in the number of procedures, it also stated.

The current limit of the end of week 12 of pregnancy “cannot be justified medically”, according to the statement.

No recommendation is given by the health authority with regard to a specific limit.

In the event that politicians decide to raise the limit, an advisory council will still be needed when abortions are requested after the new term, it also said. The council could also be given an advisory role for women considering abortions, it suggested.

The statement was requested by the Ministry of Health and will be used as a medical reference in forthcoming political talks and whether Denmark’s current legal limit for free abortion should be changed.