Danes could be permitted to use MitID as digital ID in other Nordic countries

The decision was made by the Nordic Council of Ministers, the body for inter-governmental co-operation in the Nordic Region, Danish news wire Ritzau reported.

Allowing MitID in these countries outside of Denmark means, for example, that Danes who live in Sweden will be allowed to use their MitID to log on to Swedish digital services that require a digital ID.

The MitID digital ID system is the online ID used in Denmark for access to public service platforms as well as some private services like online banking and payment card verification on Danish webshops. It is not a legal requirement to use MitID.

“We can, through cooperation with the Nordic and Baltic countries show the rest of Europe how we can use digital solutions in practice across national borders, for the benefit of all of us,” Denmark’s minister for digitisation Marie Bjerre said in a statement.

Currently, a number of technical barriers prevent a person with MitID from using it to access online platforms in the other Nordic and Baltic countries.

These barriers will now be removed according to the ministry statement.

To achieve this, the Nordic Council of Ministers for Digitisation has given the ongoing Nordic-Baltic cooperation on digital identities and digitisation a mandate to develop identity matching between the participating countries.

Identity matching would make it possible to match digital identities with personal registry entries – such as Denmark’s centralpersonregister (CPR) registry – across national borders.

Foreign residents of Denmark are included on the country’s CPR registry and given personal registration numbers once they have legal residence in the country, enabling them to set up a MitID digital ID.

MitID is primarily used in app form, but a physical code viewer and code reader are also available.