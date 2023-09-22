What are the rules for taking your bike on public transport in Denmark?

Advertisement

The answer to this question can vary depending on the time of day, type of transport and where you are in Denmark. That is because Denmark has different public transport operators regionally which might have different rules.

You should therefore check with the company you’re using. The following outline covers Copenhagen, Aarhus and Odense and all the other parts of Denmark covered by the transport operators in these cities.

Copenhagen, Zealand and smaller islands

The part of Denmark east of the Great Belt Bridge, including islands such as Falster, Lolland, Langeland and Møn, as well as Zealand and Copenhagen itself, are part of the DOT (Din Offentlige Transport) network.

This covers bus, train (including S-train) and Metro services, as well as Copenhagen’s harbour bus.

Advertisement

It is permitted to take a bicycle on trains, Metros, the harbour bus and ordinary Movia buses – these means all regular buses in the region.

However, bicycles are not allowed on the Metro in the peak periods of 7am-9am and 3:30pm-5:30pm on weekdays.

This is also the case for some bus lines all A buses in Copenhagen, as well as the 5C and lines numbered 1-100. There are a number of other exceptions which are detailed on DOT’s website.

It’s not always free to bring a bicycle onto public transport.

On the Metro, bus and longer distance trains, you’ll have to purchase a separate bicycle ticket (cykelbillet) or you could end up facing a fine. Bike tickets are available on the Rejsekort pre-pay card, on the DOT app or at ticket machines, and cost 14 kroner for shorter journeys and 80 kroner for longer ones (over eight zones).

On Intercity and Lyntog long distance trains, you will also need a reservation for your train during the months May-August. The rest of the year, reservations are voluntary.

On the S-train, harbour bus and local trains, meanwhile, bikes travel free.

Larger and specialty bikes like Christiania bikes and cargo bikes are not allowed on public transport. You might also find you are not allowed to bring your bike if there are other bikes and/or strollers on the bus or train, as there are limits to how many are allowed on board.

READ ALSO: Essential rain gear for a wet Danish winter (and spring, summer, autumn)

Aarhus and Central Jutland

Bicycles are not allowed on city buses in Aarhus (or in the town of Grenaa).

However, they are allowed elsewhere on Midttrafik buses in Central Jutland, provided there is space in the ‘bendy’ section of the bus. They must be fastened securely using the straps provided.

The bus driver has the right to refuse a bicycle on board if there’s not enough space (for example, if there are already other bikes and strollers in the bendy section).

On regional buses and buses with 100 route numbers, you can normally bring your bike provided there’s enough space, although not on airport buses or buses with lowerable entries.

On the Letbane (light rail) in Aarhus, you can bring you bicycle at all times with the exception of the Skolebakken-Universitetshospital section between 7am and 8:30am and 3pm-5pm on weekdays. Like on the bus, bikes must be placed in the ‘bendy’ section.

A bicycle ticket is generally needed, with the main exception being on route 100. You can buy a bicycle ticket on the Midttrafik app, ask the bus driver to check your bike onto your Rejsekort or buy the ticket from the driver, where available. If you’re taking the train or Letbane, you can also purchase it from machines on the station platform. Not you’ll need a separate bicycle ticket if you’re switching between Midttrafik and DSB/Arriva train services.

READ ALSO: Why are Aarhus buses allowed to refuse cash?

Advertisement

Odense and Funen

It is free to take bicycles at all times on regional and city buses in Odense and Svendborg and on the Odense Letbane (Light Rail).

A maximum of two bicycles (or strollers, wheelchairs, e-scooters and so on) are permitted and it is up to the driver to determine whether there is enough space for your bike.

On local routes, and on city buses in Nyborg and Middelfart, bikes are not allowed on buses due to space restrictions.

You only need a bicycle ticket on Funen of you are on a DSB train.