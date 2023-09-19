Denmark resumes development aid to Niger

Advertisement

"The people of Niger are on the verge of catastrophe, which could lead to a potential flow of refugees. Naturally we cannot turn a blind eye to this situation," Løkke Rasmussen told daily Politiken.

Countries in the Global South are "the most important priority at the moment, in light of the war in Ukraine, military coups in Africa and the Danish candidacy for the (UN) Security Council," he said.

The details have yet to be finalised but Denmark does not plan to resume its entire aid programme to Niger of 920 million kroner ($132 million) over five years, he said.

In early September, Doctors Without Borders urged countries to resume their aid and end what it called a "collective punishment" against the Niger people, after sanctions were imposed following the coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.