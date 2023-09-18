How a new app function can help cut your Danish electricity bill

Advertisement

The company’s app, “Andel Energi”, is one of a number available in Denmark which can be used to track hourly variations in the electricity rate. Others include “Min Strøm” and “Elpriser”.

Windy weather, for example, can give short term drops in price while periods of calm weather can have the opposite effect.

Lower prices can be taken advantage of by setting timers on thirsty appliances like dishwashers and tumble dryers and running them at these times. This can include off-peak times of the day when there is less demand for power, as well as fluctuations related to production.

Users of the Andel app can from Monday see the expected hourly electricity rate for the coming week. Previously, only rates for the next 24 hours were displayed.

“Electricity prices swing a lot from day to day. To ensure our customers can plan their energy use best, we have made this function so they can see several days ahead,” head of functions at Andel Energi Kasper Søvsø told news wire Ritzau.

The projected hourly prices are derived from a forecast which draws on historical price data, temporal data and weather forecasts.

“The prognosis is relatively certain from day to day, so you can see whether, for example, it’s better to charge your electric car on Saturday or Sunday. The prognosis is updated several times a day,” Søvsø said.

The Andel Energi app, first launched In May 2022 amid the energy price crisis, has 900,000 users according to the company.

Its other functions include push notifications which can be sent to users with updated hourly price information.