Denmark to give Ukraine 5.8 billion kroner for military equipment
Denmark will give Ukraine a further 5.8
billion kroner ($833 million), mainly to finance air defences, ammunition and
tanks, the defence ministry said.
"For Ukraine to be able to continue defending itself against Russia's illegal invasion, it is essential that countries like Denmark maintain their military and economic support," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.
Before this announcement, Denmark's total aid pledged to Ukraine was 13.6 billion kroner.
"We are doing this today with the largest Danish financial contribution to date," he said.
Spread across three years, the donation is the Scandinavian country's 12th and will cover tanks, vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft guns.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently visited Denmark, where he examined F-16 fighter jets after Washington approved their transfer from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine.
READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: What is in Danish government’s proposed budget for 2024?
Comments
See Also
"For Ukraine to be able to continue defending itself against Russia's illegal invasion, it is essential that countries like Denmark maintain their military and economic support," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.
Before this announcement, Denmark's total aid pledged to Ukraine was 13.6 billion kroner.
"We are doing this today with the largest Danish financial contribution to date," he said.
Spread across three years, the donation is the Scandinavian country's 12th and will cover tanks, vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft guns.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently visited Denmark, where he examined F-16 fighter jets after Washington approved their transfer from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine.
READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: What is in Danish government’s proposed budget for 2024?
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.