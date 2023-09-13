Denmark to give Ukraine 5.8 billion kroner for military equipment

Advertisement

"For Ukraine to be able to continue defending itself against Russia's illegal invasion, it is essential that countries like Denmark maintain their military and economic support," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Before this announcement, Denmark's total aid pledged to Ukraine was 13.6 billion kroner.

"We are doing this today with the largest Danish financial contribution to date," he said.

Spread across three years, the donation is the Scandinavian country's 12th and will cover tanks, vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft guns.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently visited Denmark, where he examined F-16 fighter jets after Washington approved their transfer from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine.

