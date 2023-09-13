Cruise ship still stranded off Greenland after running aground
All passengers and staff on board a cruise ship that ran aground two days ago off northeast Greenland are doing well under the circumstances, Denmark's Arctic Command said on Wednesday.
The ship, which has 206 passengers and crew members on board, ran aground in the remote Alpefjord on Monday afternoon.
Attempts by the ship to break free have so far been without success.
No injuries were reported on the ship, Denmark's navy said on Tuesday.
"The Ocean Explorer ran aground Monday in the Alpefjord northeast of Greenland and has been unable to refloat itself," a spokeswoman for the Danish navy's Arctic Command in Greenland, Camilla Schouw Broholm, told AFP.
"There are no injuries and the vessel has not sustained any damage," Schouw Broholm said.
"Our operations centre made contact with the ship. There are 206 passengers and crew on board," she added.
The Arctic Command, whose patrol ship Knud Rasmussen was en route and due to reach the zone on Friday, has been in contact with other cruise ships in the vicinity as well as the Icelandic coast guard, which could come to the ship's aid in the event of an emergency.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known.
The cruise liner may be able to refloat itself during a high tide but there are few hydrological surveys of the area where the boat ran aground, making it difficult to assess the sea depths.
Comments
See Also
The ship, which has 206 passengers and crew members on board, ran aground in the remote Alpefjord on Monday afternoon.
Attempts by the ship to break free have so far been without success.
No injuries were reported on the ship, Denmark's navy said on Tuesday.
"The Ocean Explorer ran aground Monday in the Alpefjord northeast of Greenland and has been unable to refloat itself," a spokeswoman for the Danish navy's Arctic Command in Greenland, Camilla Schouw Broholm, told AFP.
"There are no injuries and the vessel has not sustained any damage," Schouw Broholm said.
"Our operations centre made contact with the ship. There are 206 passengers and crew on board," she added.
The Arctic Command, whose patrol ship Knud Rasmussen was en route and due to reach the zone on Friday, has been in contact with other cruise ships in the vicinity as well as the Icelandic coast guard, which could come to the ship's aid in the event of an emergency.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known.
The cruise liner may be able to refloat itself during a high tide but there are few hydrological surveys of the area where the boat ran aground, making it difficult to assess the sea depths.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.