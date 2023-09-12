Bacon gets cheaper as Danish supermarket cuts hundreds of prices

Advertisement

Some 163 different products are to have prices reduced at Coop stores, which include the Kvickly, Brugsen and Discount365 chains.

“Our customers have a quite understandable expectation of lower prices after the inflation crisis. Suppliers must therefore also lower their prices so we can continue the price reductions on to our customers,” Coop category director Jeff Salter told news wire Ritzau.

Common everyday items including bacon, rice, organic cucumbers and various frozen products are typical of the types that will see reductions.

Coop said it is currently in negotiations with suppliers and expects them to enable further drops in prices.

“Energy prices are back at a [normal] level and the raw material price index on many of the major raw materials are also back at level that resembles that from before the inflation crisis,” Salter said.

The final outcome of talks between Coop and its suppliers is however still uncertain at the current, he noted.

Coop previously this summer announced that around 80 dairy products would become cheaper.

Earlier this month, competitor Salling Group, which owns Føtex, Netto and Bilka, also said price reductions were on the way.

“We are going to put maximum pressure on prices,” the company’s director Anders Hagh told newspaper Børsen.