Danish homeowners to get preview of 2024 property tax valuations

Preliminary property tax valuations are scheduled to be released on Tuesday by the Danish Property Assessment Agency (Vurderingsstyrelsen).

The early tax estimates should provide reassurance to homeowners, according to Mira Lie Nielsen, a housing economist with bank Nykredit.

The preliminary assessment is likely to give a good idea of property taxes that will be payable from 2024, Nielsen told news wire Ritzau.

The assessments will not be sent directly to homeowners but can be accessed at the portal Vurderingsportalen.dk.

“There are a lot of homeowners who are nervous about the assessments that are on the way and worried their property tax will increase dramatically next year,” Nielsen said.

But most existing homeowners will in fact by less in property tax in 2024 compared to 2023, and those who don’t will be given a special subsidy, she said.

Denmark is set to implement new laws from January 1st 2024 that will impact the way property tax is calculated.

Around four in five homeowners will pay a lower rate of property tax under the new rules, while the remaining homeowners will be given subsidies intended to insure their property tax burden does not go up as a result of the change.

Future homeowners could, however, face a higher property tax bill once the new rules have taken effect, compared to if they had purchased their home before 2024.

The assessments scheduled for release on Tuesday are preliminary, meaning they cannot be appealed.

Final property tax rates for 2024 will depend on assessments of property and land valuations being completed by authorities.

That is expected to be done by November, to be included in Denmark’s preliminary tax returns or forskudopgørelser.

“But [the preliminary valuations] can be used for reassurance about what SKAT [Danish Tax Agency, ed.] values your property at, or maybe to ready an appeal for when the final valuation is ready,” Nielsen said.