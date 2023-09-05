Russian embassy in Denmark stops consular services after order to cut staff
The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen will no longer offer consular services after the Danish government ordered it to reduce its number of staff.
The decision was confirmed by the Russian foreign ministry’s consular department via its channel on communication platform Telegram, as reported by Russian state media Tass.
“In the wake of the Danish authorities' unprecedented decision, the consular department at the Russian Embassy in Denmark will have to cease its activities,” the foreign ministry said.
READ ALSO: Diplomat in Denmark is 'Russian intelligence officer'
The Russian Embassy in Denmark will therefore no longer accept applications and documents regarding any consular matters, according to Tass.
Consular assistance could still be offered to Russian citizens in Denmark.
Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that the staffing at the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen must be reduced, putting in place a limit of five diplomats and 20 administrative and technical staff and thereby parity with the number of staff at Denmark's embassy in Moscow.
