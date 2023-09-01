Unemployment in Denmark increases slightly in latest figures

Advertisement

The number of people available to the labour market increased by 600 in July, according to the latest data from Statistics Denmark.

That means the unemployment figure for July is 83,500.

The increase is so small that it does not change the unemployment rate, which stays at 2.8 percent.

The higher number for unemployment does not mean people are failing to find jobs, a spokesperson from trade union Dansk Metal said.

“The job party music on the labour market has been turned down a bit. But inflation and high interest have not shut down the jobs party,” the union’s head economist Erik Bjørsted said.



“Job opportunities are still just as good as in the time before corona, when there were many employers who needed labour. This is still the case and many people are fortunately still finding work,” he said.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce similarly stated that the figure does not set off alarm bells.

That is because the amount is small and the overall unemployment level remains low.

The trend is likely to continue until the end of this year, the organization’s economist Kristian Skiver said.

“But we don’t expect a big wave of unemployment, because demand for labour is still high. Employment is still high and businesses are still advertising a lot of vacancies,” he said.

Unemployment is now up by a total of 3,100 since the beginning of 2023.