Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Danish astronaut’s launch postponed until Saturday

Astronaut Andreas Mogensen’s highly anticipated launch to the International Space Station (ISS) has been put back by a day, NASA has confirmed in a statement on its website.

The launch, which had been scheduled for 9:49am today Danish time, will now be attempted at 9:27am tomorrow (3:27am local time in the US), NASA said. No reason was given for the postponement.

The event, the second time Mogensen has been into space, was scheduled to be broadcast live by TV2. Three other astronauts are also on board the rocket, which will take Mogensen to the ISS for a six-month stay.

Vocabulary: opsendelse – launch

Copenhagen Municipality to recycle diapers

Most new parents will tell you that used nappies (diapers) bulk out rubbish (trash) bags considerably until little ones reach potty training age.

Copenhagen Municipality wants to bring down the extra waste and will issue 4,800 containers for used nappies for use from next year, news wire Ritzau reports after the city municipality’s council voted the scheme through yesterday.

The scheme will be aimed at apartment buildings where at least six nappy-wearing children live and will also be used by early childcare institutions like vuggestuer (creches).

“No particular smell pollution is expected because the nappies are usually disposed of in one or more bags before they are put in the containers in the yard,” the municipal proposal states.

The scheme is estimated to potentially recycle 3,340 tonnes of nappies per year, according to the municipality. Around 11,800 tonnes of nappies are currently incinerated in Copenhagen every year.

Vocabulary: en ble – a diaper/nappy

Director von Trier slated over 'Russian lives matter' comment

Danish filmmaker and provocateur Lars von Trier defended himself on Thursday after a controversial social media post critical of Denmark's donation of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"Russian lives matter also!", he wrote in English on Instagram on Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Denmark, where he and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen inspected the F-16s to be delivered to his country.

Von Trier's post was addressed to "Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Putin, and not least Mrs. Frederiksen (who yesterday, like someone head over heels in love, posed in the cockpit of one of the scariest killing machines of our time, grinning from ear to ear)."

Von Trier had disabled comments on the post, but it attracted the attention of Russian and Ukrainian media while the Danish press questioned the remarks from the director, who in 2011 caused a storm when he said he "understood" Hitler -- for which he later apologised.

"He supports the idea that Russia is not a heartless aggressor, and that it is a legitimate conflict in which Russia is just as unhappy each time it suffers losses," social media researcher Jakob Bæk Kristensen said in an interview with newspaper Politiken.

"I was just stating the obvious: that all lives in this world matter!" the 67-year-old filmmaker wrote on Thursday.

"A forgotten phrase it seems, from a time when pacifism was a virtue," he said.

Vocabulary: en dyd – a virtue

Government pledges additional billion kroner to local and regional councils

Municipalities and regional health authorities should be given a “financial helping hand” to manage with planned funding cuts, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said yesterday.

Frederiksen confirmed the government’s plan to help local authorities financially during a press briefing at which the leaders of the three parties in the coalition government took part, following a government “seminar” this week.

“The government proposes to set aside one billion kroner extra per year for local welfare,” Frederiksen said.

The money must be provided to municipalities and regional health authorities quickly, she said. Local governments will face “difficult budgets” in 2024 and beyond due to planned cuts, the PM said.

Vocabulary: den nære velfærd – local welfare services