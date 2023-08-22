MAP: Where do Indian citizens live in Denmark?

Advertisement

Denmark has long had a strong community of people from English-speaking countries, with nearly 18,000 Brits, nearly 9,000 Americans, over 2,000 Aussies, and just over 2,000 Canadians living here.

In recent years though, the number of people from India settling in the country has started to catch up, with 15,800 Indian citizens registered as living in Denmark according to the most recent statistics from August 2023. This compares to nearly 10,000 Pakistanis and 2,900 Bangladeshis.

As you might expect, the Indians living and working in Denmark are concentrated in the big cities, with well over two thirds - 10,914 - living in the capital region in and around Copenhagen.

Of those, nearly half - 4,083 - have chosen the buzzing but expensive Copenhagen Municipality over the suburbs. The most popular suburb is Gladsaxe, with 1,266 Indian residents. There are 991 Indian citizens living elsewhere on the island of Zealand.

Advertisement

The next most popular area is the Central Jutland region, which includes Aarhus and also the home towns of major Danish companies such as Bestseller (Brande), and Lego (Billund). There are 2,017 Indians living here.

Next comes Southern Denmark, with 1,480 Indian citizens concentrated in the cities of Odense, Kolding and Sønderborg.

The least popular region among Indians is Northern Jutland, home to the city of Aalborg and popular holiday areas like Skagen, which has only 405 Indian residents.

Indian citizens seem to particularly eschew Denmark's more far-flung and less populated islands.

There are only two Indian citizens living on the island of Bornholm, two more on the island of Æro, and none whatsoever registered as living on the islands of Morsø, Læsø, Samsø, Fanø, or Langeland.