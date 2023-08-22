Danish public broadcaster to make login mandatory for streaming services

Advertisement

The broadcaster’s online streaming service, DRTV, will require a login from next year, DR said in a statement. Currently, the service can be used without logging in.

It will remain possible to watch live television and linear television without logging in.

The change will improve the user experience by making DRTV more “personally relevant”, the broadcaster said.

“When you log in, you’ll get your own front page for DRTV. There will be content all Danes can join in on, and there will be content that is more personally relevant for individuals,” DR’s director for strategy and users Lasse Bastkjær Jensen said in the statement.

A name and email address will be required to create a login profile, but suggested content will be primarily based on user behaviour, DR says.

DR editors will be able to prioritise the content which is given prominence on the platform by monitoring and selecting programmes.

Alongside this, DRTV will also use a system that will generate recommended content by registering the types of programmes an individual tends to prefer and prioritising it.

This will make the DRTV platform more individualised over time, according to the broadcaster.

“I’m convinced that the vast majority will welcome the new login because the benefits are clear. Take for example the time it takes to find out how far you are into a programme you have not yet finished. With the new login, this will be completely automatic, in the same way we are used to from other streaming services,” Jensen said.

Households will only require a single login, with each member able to create their own profiles under that login, including child profiles.

The switchover will occur “early in the second quarter” of 2024, according to the DR statement.