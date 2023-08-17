Danes use social media ’more than any other EU country’

Advertisement

Some 91 percent of people in Denmark are social media users in 2023, Statistics Denmark said in a press release on Wednesday.

That figure is 6 percent higher than the proportion of 85 percent recorded by the agency in 2022, and also represents the highest social media use in the EU.

The average social media use for the EU in 2022 was 58 percent.

Denmark’s population generally has a very high consumption of digital media, as evidenced by the figures for social media use according to Andreas Holbak Espersen, head of digitisation policy with the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI).

“It’s an advantage that we communicate a lot with digital technologies because it gives us a better chance of staying connected and forming relationships across demographics like age,” Espersen told news wire Ritzau.

“For example, during corona we saw that older people in particular found out it was a way to communicate with family that live in a different part of the country. It gives different ways of being part of a community,” he said.

High use of social media is not an advantage in isolation, but Denmark’s strength at adopting digital technology is good for society, he argued.

Facebook remains the most popular social media in Denmark with 84 percent of the country using the platform.

The second-most popular is Instagram with 56 percent, while 45 percent are on Snapchat.

Almost as many women as men use social media, but they tend to choose different platforms. Somme 33 percent of women in Denmark use Pinterest, which is also used by 10 percent of men. Twitter, now renamed X, has a majority of male users, as does LinkedIn.

The Statistics Denmark data comes from a survey in which 4,080 people aged between 16-74 answered questions about their social media use. The survey took place from April to June this year.