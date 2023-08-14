Danish supermarket group launches home delivery service

Advertisement

From Tuesday, customers of the “BilkaToGo” service will be able to order their shopping delivered directly to their doors, Salling Group said in a statement.

The existing BilkaToGo service does not offer home delivery. Instead, online orders can be collected pre-packed from stores.

“Behind the wheel will be Bilka’s own delivery drivers who will embark on routes from six hypermarkets in Skalborg [near Aalborg, ed.], Tilst [Aarhus], Vejle, Odense, Hundige and Ishøj,” Salling said.

“By exploiting our locations across the country we can use our pre-existing large regional presence” to offer the service, Bilka director Mark Nielsen said in the statement.

The new service is not the first attempt by Salling to gain a foothold in the home delivery market, after a similar version originating from Føtex stores was closed down earlier this year.

Deliveries will take place during the night to keep costs low and maintain a viable service, Nielsen told newspaper Politiken.

“We’ve taken a conservative approach to it. We decide when Bilka delivers to the customer, rather than the other way around. Because that way we control the costs of getting out [to customers] and we would prefer to drive at night when there’s less traffic,” he said.

“We think we can make this a much better business than what we got from Føtex’s home delivery,” he said.

The market for home grocery delivery in Denmark is dominated by Nemlig.com, which does not have physical stores.

Bilka has a hefty product range of around 30,000 items to offer customers on its new service. Its physical stores have around 80,000 different products.

Customers must spend at least 500 kroner to qualify for home delivery, which will cost an additional 29 kroner for packaging and 39 kroner for transport according to Politiken.