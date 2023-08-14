Danish air force identifies Russian planes over North Sea

Advertisement

Denmark’s military, Forsvaret, said on social media that it had identified the aircraft, but they were not in Danish airspace.

“F-16 fighters from Forsvaret went up this morning to identify two Russian planes in international airspace over the North Sea. The Russian planes were at no time in Danish airspace,” the Danish military stated.

F-16 kampfly fra @forsvaretdk var til morgen oppe for at identificere to russiske fly i internationalt luftrum over Nordsøen. De russiske fly var på ikke noget tidspunkt inde i dansk luftrum. #dkforsvar #værdatkæmpefor https://t.co/H3bPkp7azg — Forsvaret (@forsvaretdk) August 14, 2023

The Dutch air force earlier stated that it had despatched aircraft in response to a bomber that had encroached on the Dutch area of responsibility in the region.

“The aircraft was intercepted in Danish territory by QRA [Quick Reaction Alert, ed.],” the Dutch update read. QRA is an alert system used by Nato.

Denmark’s military said it did not yet know which type of aircraft was involved but denied the Dutch statement that they had been on Danish territory.