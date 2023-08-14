Advertisement

Crime

Copenhagen Police issue warning after 'dangerous' medicine stolen from hospital

Ritzau/The Local
Ritzau/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 14 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023 16:03 CET
File photo. Police have warned the public after a large quantity of powerful medicines were stolen from Bispebjerg Hospital. Photo: Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Police have issued a warning to the public after a large quantity of various types of medicine was stolen from Bispebjerg Hospital in Copenhagen.

The types of medicines stolen can be lethal if ingested in large quantities, police said in social media posts following reports of the theft.

Medicinal items stolen include plasters and tablets that include drugs such as morphine, methadone and fentanyl. All three are used for painkilling purposes by hospitals.

Police said that potentially lethal medicines may now be in circulation following the theft.

“It can be very dangerous, potentially lethal in fact if you consume the drugs in excessive quantities,” Copenhagen Police senior officer Martin Finderup said.

A break-in at Bispebjerg Hospital was reported to police early on Monday and is thought to have taken place between 1pm on Sunday and 6:45am Monday.

“We urge the public to contact us as soon as possible if you are offered any of these medicinal preparates,” Finderup said.

“We are investigating the break-in and if any members of the public have information in this regard they should contact us on phone number 114,” he said.

 

