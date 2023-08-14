Copenhagen Police issue warning after 'dangerous' medicine stolen from hospital

Advertisement

The types of medicines stolen can be lethal if ingested in large quantities, police said in social media posts following reports of the theft.

Medicinal items stolen include plasters and tablets that include drugs such as morphine, methadone and fentanyl. All three are used for painkilling purposes by hospitals.

Police said that potentially lethal medicines may now be in circulation following the theft.

Advertisement

“It can be very dangerous, potentially lethal in fact if you consume the drugs in excessive quantities,” Copenhagen Police senior officer Martin Finderup said.

Vi advarer mod den potentielt farlige medicin, som kan være i omløb. Vi opfordrer til, at man kontakter os på 1-1-4, hvis man kommer i besiddelse af medicinen, eller har andre oplysninger om indbruddet, som har fundet sted enten søndag eller i nat #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) August 14, 2023

A break-in at Bispebjerg Hospital was reported to police early on Monday and is thought to have taken place between 1pm on Sunday and 6:45am Monday.

“We urge the public to contact us as soon as possible if you are offered any of these medicinal preparates,” Finderup said.

“We are investigating the break-in and if any members of the public have information in this regard they should contact us on phone number 114,” he said.